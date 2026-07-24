SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Shares in BXP, Inc. $BXP

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BXP in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,419,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BXP by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,038,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in BXP by 32,286.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,889,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BXP by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $289,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BXP by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,065,995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $206,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,938 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BXP stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on BXP from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BXP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BXP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on BXP

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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