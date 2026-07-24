SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Shares in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $38.34 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

See Also

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