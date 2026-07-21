SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,811,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.35% of Structure Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GPCR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Structure Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $94.90. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of -1.50.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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