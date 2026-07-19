SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 1,900,267 AT&T Inc. $T

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900,267 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $55,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,805,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $603,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,700 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company's stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 173,495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 207,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 148,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have recently raised earnings estimates for AT&T, and several firms maintain price targets well above the current share price, including a new $29.25 target from Scotiabank and a median target around $25.50. This suggests Wall Street still sees upside if execution stays on track. Analysts Set AT&T Inc. NYSE: T Target Price at $29.68 Target Price at $29.68

Analysts have recently raised earnings estimates for AT&T, and several firms maintain price targets well above the current share price, including a new $29.25 target from Scotiabank and a median target around $25.50. This suggests Wall Street still sees upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for AT&T, reinforcing expectations that earnings remain stable and could support valuation ahead of the report.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for AT&T, reinforcing expectations that earnings remain stable and could support valuation ahead of the report. Positive Sentiment: AT&T said its AI-based network outage prevention system cut customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, highlighting improving network reliability and a potential operational advantage. AT&T built an AI system to prevent network outages. It reduced customer downtime by more than 12 million hours

AT&T said its AI-based network outage prevention system cut customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, highlighting improving network reliability and a potential operational advantage. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary ahead of earnings points to continued expansion in fiber, enterprise connectivity, and connected-car offerings, which could help offset slower growth in wireless.

Recent commentary ahead of earnings points to continued expansion in fiber, enterprise connectivity, and connected-car offerings, which could help offset slower growth in wireless. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and hedge-fund activity appears mixed: some large funds have added to AT&T, while others reduced exposure, suggesting the name remains widely watched but not universally favored.

Investor and hedge-fund activity appears mixed: some large funds have added to AT&T, while others reduced exposure, suggesting the name remains widely watched but not universally favored. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also disclosed modest lobbying activity tied to telecom regulation, broadband support, and spectrum issues. That is important for the business, but it is not a near-term earnings catalyst.

AT&T also disclosed modest lobbying activity tied to telecom regulation, broadband support, and spectrum issues. That is important for the business, but it is not a near-term earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Competition in telecom remains intense, and several recent articles emphasize that AT&T still has questions to answer on growth and execution heading into earnings. That uncertainty is likely weighing on shares.

Competition in telecom remains intense, and several recent articles emphasize that AT&T still has questions to answer on growth and execution heading into earnings. That uncertainty is likely weighing on shares. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst targets remain below the current trading range, including recent calls from Wells Fargo and Scotiabank in the high teens to low $20s, showing that not all analysts believe the rally is fully justified.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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