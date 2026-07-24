SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 22,769 Oklo Inc. $OKLO

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKLO. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Oklo by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oklo Price Performance

OKLO stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 683,629 shares of company stock valued at $43,902,208 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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