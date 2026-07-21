SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 40,221 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $13,593,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $402.49 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue growth, strong margins, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing that AI chip demand remains robust.

TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue growth, strong margins, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing that AI chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries and analyst notes argue the post-earnings pullback may be a buying opportunity, citing sustained AI-driven growth and expanding leading-edge production.

Several bullish commentaries and analyst notes argue the post-earnings pullback may be a buying opportunity, citing sustained AI-driven growth and expanding leading-edge production. Positive Sentiment: The company said demand for AI chips should stay strong for years, and its expanded Arizona investment underscores confidence in long-term capacity needs and customer demand. Reuters article on AI demand and Arizona investment

The company said demand for AI chips should stay strong for years, and its expanded Arizona investment underscores confidence in long-term capacity needs and customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage citing billionaire investors and “AI capex winners” has kept TSMC in the spotlight as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI buildout.

Coverage citing billionaire investors and “AI capex winners” has kept TSMC in the spotlight as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame the move as a valuation and positioning reset after a strong run, suggesting part of the recent weakness may reflect profits being taken rather than a change in fundamentals. Seeking Alpha article on what was priced in

Some articles frame the move as a valuation and positioning reset after a strong run, suggesting part of the recent weakness may reflect profits being taken rather than a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried the extra $100 billion Arizona plan could pressure near-term profit margins, especially with construction labor and infrastructure constraints.

Investors are worried the extra $100 billion Arizona plan could pressure near-term profit margins, especially with construction labor and infrastructure constraints. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness and bear-market concerns in the sector are also weighing on sentiment, even though TSMC’s own results remain strong.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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