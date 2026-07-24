SEB Asset Management AB Takes $2.83 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 282,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.09% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.0%

PAGS stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.64 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Autonomous Res lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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