SEB Asset Management AB Takes $40.88 Million Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 394,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,882,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,635,000. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,496,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,511,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Freedom Capital cut Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS opened at $177.71 on Monday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $228.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $7,974,926.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 551,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,812,532.10. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,006.40. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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