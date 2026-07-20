SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,447,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,770,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ImmunityBio

In other news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 159,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $1,438,491.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,277.28. This trade represents a 81.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,802,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,969.44. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,819. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Report on IBRX

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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