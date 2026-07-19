SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,034,129 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $99,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 829 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company's fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.97.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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