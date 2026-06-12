Sector Gamma AS Buys 21,397 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,599 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 21,397 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.2% of Sector Gamma AS's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS's holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 375,400 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 151,681 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. ASO GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,059,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $84,074,000 after buying an additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health said it is using Fluency’s enterprise AI platform to move autonomous agents from pilot projects into production, a sign it is working to cut administrative costs and improve workflow efficiency across the business. CVS is Using Fluency to Close Enterprise AI Deployment Gap

CVS Health said it is using Fluency’s enterprise AI platform to move autonomous agents from pilot projects into production, a sign it is working to cut administrative costs and improve workflow efficiency across the business. Positive Sentiment: Aetna launched “Mental Health on Demand,” which gives members real-time access to care and ongoing support; the company highlighted very fast clinician connection times, underscoring stronger service delivery and potentially better member engagement. Aetna Launches Aetna Mental Health on Demand To Provide Real Time Access to Care and Ongoing Support

Aetna launched “Mental Health on Demand,” which gives members real-time access to care and ongoing support; the company highlighted very fast clinician connection times, underscoring stronger service delivery and potentially better member engagement. Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark expanded coverage options for GLP-1 weight-loss medications, a move that may support affordability for members while strengthening the company’s position in a fast-growing and closely watched drug category. CVS Caremark Delivers Affordability and Access to GLP-1 Weight Management Medications With Expanded Coverage Options

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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