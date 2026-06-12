Sector Gamma AS Invests $5.53 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sector Gamma AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $611.48 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $695.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $739.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.25 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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