Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $117,926,445. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,032.28 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $856.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here