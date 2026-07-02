Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,171 Masco Corporation $MAS

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,171 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Masco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,516 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE MAS opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $82.90. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.76%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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