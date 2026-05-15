Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,280 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $668.20.

View Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $889.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $893.13.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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