Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 6,865 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 617 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intuit from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $636.10.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $396.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.11 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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