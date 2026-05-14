Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $360.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $313.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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