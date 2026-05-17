Security National Bank Buys 15,468 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,452 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.9% of Security National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Security National Bank's holdings in RTX were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 2.6%

RTX opened at $171.11 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $191.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74. The firm has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.90 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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