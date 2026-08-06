Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.11% of Energizer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other Energizer news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 81,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,106,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,988,412.32. This trade represents a 1.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 538,681 shares of company stock worth $10,406,791. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Energizer Stock Up 4.8%

ENR opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). Energizer had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 122.63%. The firm had revenue of $734.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Key Headlines Impacting Energizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter net sales rose 1.2% year over year to $734.1 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of approximately $720.3 million. Organic sales increased 2.7%, suggesting underlying demand remained positive despite a slower battery and consumer-products market. Energizer fiscal 2026 third-quarter results

Fiscal third-quarter net sales rose 1.2% year over year to $734.1 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of approximately $720.3 million. Organic sales increased 2.7%, suggesting underlying demand remained positive despite a slower battery and consumer-products market. Positive Sentiment: Energizer maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $3.60, slightly above the current consensus estimate of $3.51. Management also reiterated its expectation that full-year adjusted EPS and EBITDA will be at the low end of their previously issued ranges, reducing the risk of a larger forecast cut. Energizer earnings and revenue results

Energizer maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $3.60, slightly above the current consensus estimate of $3.51. Management also reiterated its expectation that full-year adjusted EPS and EBITDA will be at the low end of their previously issued ranges, reducing the risk of a larger forecast cut. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q3 results and earnings call highlighted organic growth amid a broader category slowdown. Investors are weighing resilient sales against weaker profitability and the need for continued cost management. Energizer Q3 2026 earnings call transcript

The company’s Q3 results and earnings call highlighted organic growth amid a broader category slowdown. Investors are weighing resilient sales against weaker profitability and the need for continued cost management. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted Q3 EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus estimate of $0.83–$0.86 and declined from $1.13 a year earlier; reported GAAP EPS was $0.58. Gross margin was 38.2%, or 39.2% on an adjusted basis, as unfavorable product mix and margin compression offset sales growth. Energizer Q3 earnings miss

Adjusted Q3 EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus estimate of $0.83–$0.86 and declined from $1.13 a year earlier; reported GAAP EPS was $0.58. Gross margin was 38.2%, or 39.2% on an adjusted basis, as unfavorable product mix and margin compression offset sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.25–$1.35 was below the $1.42 analyst consensus, while the fiscal-year organic sales outlook was lowered. These factors indicate that profitability and near-term growth remain pressured even though the full-year EPS target stayed above consensus. Energizer fiscal outlook

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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