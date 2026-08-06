Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 14,849 Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,849 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Strategic Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 88.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 85.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 333 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Strategic Education Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. Strategic Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.04). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Strategic Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research set a $105.00 price target on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Strategic Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Strategic Education

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategic Education news, insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,215,600. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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