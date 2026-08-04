Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,964 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.14% of ACM Research worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ACM Research alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 656.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $1,136,837.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,170.30. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $5,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,283,855.40. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,198. Company insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

ACM Research Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business's 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. ACM Research's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital set a $125.00 target price on shares of ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACM Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACM Research wasn't on the list.

While ACM Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here