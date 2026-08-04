Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 213.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.16% of Haemonetics worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.5%

HAE stock opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. Haemonetics Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $88.59.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.83 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Haemonetics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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