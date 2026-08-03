Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $9.96 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised EPS forecasts for several future periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028. Zacks maintained a “Strong Buy” rating, reinforcing expectations for an earnings recovery.

Analysts at Zacks Research raised EPS forecasts for several future periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028. Zacks maintained a “Strong Buy” rating, reinforcing expectations for an earnings recovery. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $19.85 from $18.33 and its FY2027 estimate to $22.44 from $20.87, maintaining a “Buy” rating. MarketBeat UnitedHealth analyst estimates

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $19.85 from $18.33 and its FY2027 estimate to $22.44 from $20.87, maintaining a “Buy” rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights UNH’s second-quarter earnings beat, lower medical-cost ratio, improved margins, and raised 2026 guidance as evidence that the company’s turnaround is gaining traction. Its diversified Optum platform and growing use of artificial intelligence are also viewed as longer-term strengths. UnitedHealth turnaround signal

Recent coverage highlights UNH’s second-quarter earnings beat, lower medical-cost ratio, improved margins, and raised 2026 guidance as evidence that the company’s turnaround is gaining traction. Its diversified Optum platform and growing use of artificial intelligence are also viewed as longer-term strengths. Positive Sentiment: A separate valuation update lifted the estimated fair value from $424.23 to $475.23, reflecting improved Medicare Advantage and Optum Health assumptions. The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to “Buy,” although the usefulness of broadly positive analyst ratings is questioned. UnitedHealth fair value update

A separate valuation update lifted the estimated fair value from $424.23 to $475.23, reflecting improved Medicare Advantage and Optum Health assumptions. The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to “Buy,” although the usefulness of broadly positive analyst ratings is questioned. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary says the recent stock advance reflects a Medicare Advantage repricing strategy that management outlined months earlier, suggesting the market is reassessing earnings power rather than responding to a new operational announcement. UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage repricing analysis

Commentary says the recent stock advance reflects a Medicare Advantage repricing strategy that management outlined months earlier, suggesting the market is reassessing earnings power rather than responding to a new operational announcement. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $2.25 from $2.47 and trimmed its Q2 2028 forecast to $5.84 from $5.92. These isolated cuts may be contributing to caution even as the firm remains bullish overall.

Zacks reduced its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $2.25 from $2.47 and trimmed its Q2 2028 forecast to $5.84 from $5.92. These isolated cuts may be contributing to caution even as the firm remains bullish overall. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth faces scrutiny over surprise-billing dispute costs, while broader risks include commercial-market trends, Medicaid exposure, and regulation. Medicare Advantage insurers are also redesigning 2027 plans, potentially affecting enrollment, benefits, and member retention. Cigna and UnitedHealth cost coverage

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $414.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $376.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $461.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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