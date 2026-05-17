Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,193 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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