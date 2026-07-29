Sei Investments Co. Acquires 105,946 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 105,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.50% of OUTFRONT Media worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP James Michael Norton bought 4,130 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,245.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,245.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,826,859.76. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $629,600 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Further Reading

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