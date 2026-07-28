Sei Investments Co. Acquires 135,780 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,872 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 135,780 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Viking worth $33,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,619,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,043,945,000 after buying an additional 570,672 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Viking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,611,685 shares of the company's stock worth $614,960,000 after acquiring an additional 136,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $372,297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,265 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Viking by 28.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,690,678 shares of the company's stock worth $167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 600,890 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of Viking stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $577,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,699. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,640,166 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIK shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Viking from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Viking in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

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