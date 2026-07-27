Sei Investments Co. Acquires 179,111 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 179,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $37,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $91.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business's revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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