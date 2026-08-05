Sei Investments Co. Acquires 29,843 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,652 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Ball were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,000,429,000 after purchasing an additional 999,690 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,225,631 shares of the company's stock worth $382,742,000 after buying an additional 266,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,999,409 shares of the company's stock worth $354,605,000 after buying an additional 340,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ball by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,739,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,057,000 after buying an additional 922,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ball by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,521,000 after buying an additional 602,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price target on Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Key Ball News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ball reported second-quarter comparable diluted EPS of $1.03 , exceeding the $0.99 consensus estimate and improving from $0.90 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was 83 cents, versus 76 cents in the prior-year quarter. Ball Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ball reported second-quarter comparable diluted EPS of , exceeding the $0.99 consensus estimate and improving from $0.90 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was 83 cents, versus 76 cents in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $4.0 billion , well above the $3.69 billion analyst estimate and up 19.7% year over year, indicating strong operating momentum. The company also reported a 6.86% net margin and 18.69% return on equity. Ball Quarterly Earnings Report

Revenue reached approximately , well above the $3.69 billion analyst estimate and up 19.7% year over year, indicating strong operating momentum. The company also reported a 6.86% net margin and 18.69% return on equity. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat was supported by both higher profit and revenue, but investors may be looking for additional detail from Ball’s earnings call regarding demand, costs and the sustainability of growth through the remainder of the year.

The earnings beat was supported by both higher profit and revenue, but investors may be looking for additional detail from Ball’s earnings call regarding demand, costs and the sustainability of growth through the remainder of the year. Negative Sentiment: Ball’s updated fiscal 2026 EPS guidance is approximately $3.93, below the roughly $4.00 consensus estimate. That outlook shortfall likely offset the quarterly earnings beat and contributed to the weaker market reaction. Ball Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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