Sei Investments Co. Acquires 35,823 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.25% of BXP worth $103,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in BXP by 1,177.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 487,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 241,644 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of BXP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BXP by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BXP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $121,677,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore set a $68.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 target price on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BXP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Further Reading

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