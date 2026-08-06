Sei Investments Co. Acquires 38,538 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. $APEI

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,257 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of American Public Education worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get APEI alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 5,909.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Public Education by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 96.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 52,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,817,288. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

American Public Education Price Performance

American Public Education stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. American Public Education had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.13%.The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.73 million. American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered American Public Education from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Public Education from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APEI

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider American Public Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Public Education wasn't on the list.

While American Public Education currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here