Sei Investments Co. Acquires 49,937 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,439 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Murphy Oil worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,061 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company's stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple EPS forecasts. Estimates were increased for Q3 2026 to $0.89 from $0.86, Q4 2026 to $0.71 from $0.69, and each quarter from Q1 through Q4 2027. Full-year 2027 EPS was lifted to $2.86 from $2.72, while 2028 EPS was raised to $2.87 from $2.74. These revisions suggest improving expectations for Murphy Oil’s future earnings. Murphy Oil analyst estimates

Estimates were increased for Q3 2026 to $0.89 from $0.86, Q4 2026 to $0.71 from $0.69, and each quarter from Q1 through Q4 2027. Full-year 2027 EPS was lifted to $2.86 from $2.72, while 2028 EPS was raised to $2.87 from $2.74. These revisions suggest improving expectations for Murphy Oil’s future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Energy-sector rotation favors MUR. Altimetry’s Rob Spivey believes investors are shifting capital away from crowded technology and AI trades toward energy, supported by rising natural-gas demand from data centers, LNG exports, and power infrastructure. Murphy Oil could benefit from its exposure to both oil and natural gas. 3 Stocks Standing Out and 2 Losing Momentum as the Tech Rally Cracks

Altimetry’s Rob Spivey believes investors are shifting capital away from crowded technology and AI trades toward energy, supported by rising natural-gas demand from data centers, LNG exports, and power infrastructure. Murphy Oil could benefit from its exposure to both oil and natural gas. Positive Sentiment: Production growth may provide a near-term catalyst. Spivey expects new wells in the Gulf of America and offshore Africa to begin contributing meaningful production as early as the third quarter and more clearly in the fourth quarter. Exploration success could also potentially expand Murphy Oil’s reserves.

Spivey expects new wells in the Gulf of America and offshore Africa to begin contributing meaningful production as early as the third quarter and more clearly in the fourth quarter. Exploration success could also potentially expand Murphy Oil’s reserves. Neutral Sentiment: Debt-market activity provided no clear fundamental signal. A Murphy Oil 2024-issued bond maturing in 2032 was listed, but the item contained no pricing, yield, or credit-rating information to indicate a material change in investor views.

A Murphy Oil 2024-issued bond maturing in 2032 was listed, but the item contained no pricing, yield, or credit-rating information to indicate a material change in investor views. Negative Sentiment: Commodity and geopolitical volatility remain risks. Murphy Oil’s outlook remains sensitive to oil and natural-gas prices, while tensions in the Gulf and Red Sea could increase volatility. The company’s relatively low recent profitability and sub-1.0 liquidity ratios also leave less room for weaker commodity conditions.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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