Sei Investments Co. Acquires 59,859 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,055 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,859 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of GFL Environmental worth $20,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 45.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Citigroup set a $51.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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