Sei Investments Co. Acquires 96,516 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Free Report) by 132.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Olin worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,722,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Olin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,098,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 376,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,627,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $167,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,498 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 488,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 379,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 671,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company's stock.

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Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Olin from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Olin from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.08.

Read Our Latest Report on OLN

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

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