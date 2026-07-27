Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,430 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 423,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 3.44% of Insperity worth $35,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,255 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,035,000 after buying an additional 615,100 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 542,709 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,820 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,164,000 after buying an additional 403,679 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,085 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 359,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 233,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. This represents a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 0.55. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Insperity's payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $48.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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