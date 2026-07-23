Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 189,372 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $184,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,975,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 15,998.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $603,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,502 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $739,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

TJX opened at $155.40 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.78 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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