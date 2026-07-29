Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,461 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,946 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 34.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 100,522 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about IQVIA

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share , above the consensus estimate of approximately $3.02-$3.03 and up from $2.81 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to $4.37 billion , exceeding the $4.30 billion consensus. IQVIA Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the consensus estimate of approximately $3.02-$3.03 and up from $2.81 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to , exceeding the $4.30 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.80-$13.00 , above the prior consensus of $12.57. Revenue guidance was set at $17.3 billion-$17.5 billion , with the upper end above expectations. IQV Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on R&D Bookings, Guidance Raised

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the prior consensus of $12.57. Revenue guidance was set at , with the upper end above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record R&D bookings, broad-based business growth, stronger clinical research demand, and a ballooning backlog. These trends improve revenue visibility and suggest that pharmaceutical and healthcare customers continue to fund research activity. IQVIA Stocks Rises on 2Q Gains, Ballooning Backlog

Management highlighted record R&D bookings, broad-based business growth, stronger clinical research demand, and a ballooning backlog. These trends improve revenue visibility and suggest that pharmaceutical and healthcare customers continue to fund research activity. Neutral Sentiment: On the earnings call, IQVIA discussed its simplified organizational model implemented at the start of 2026, intended to improve collaboration and efficiency. Investors will likely monitor whether the restructuring produces further margin and execution benefits. IQVIA Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $245.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $247.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $190.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IQVIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IQVIA wasn't on the list.

While IQVIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here