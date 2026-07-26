Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,408 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 205,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Zoom Communications worth $46,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 16.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company's stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $578,979.72. Following the sale, the director owned 137,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,106,606.24. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $770,801.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,219,041.60. The trade was a 19.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,517 shares of company stock worth $5,061,783. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.33.

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Zoom Communications Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.99.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.Zoom Communications's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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