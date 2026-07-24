Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,109 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $106,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $293.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.80.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5%

IBM opened at $206.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $263.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.82. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $199.19 and a one year high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 15.52%.International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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