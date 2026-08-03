Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 193.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,342 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Ralliant worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth about $257,200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,096,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,973,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,175,000 after buying an additional 3,147,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,687,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ralliant by 90.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,871,690 shares of the company's stock worth $169,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,128 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAL

Ralliant Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of RAL opened at $65.78 on Monday. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $567.80 million during the quarter. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 56.38%.Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio is currently -1.84%.

More Ralliant News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Ralliant reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.63 consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while net earnings were $57 million. Ralliant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Ralliant reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.63 consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while net earnings were $57 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year and third-quarter outlooks topped consensus: Ralliant guided third-quarter EPS to $0.72-$0.78 and revenue to $570 million-$590 million, above analyst estimates of $0.68 and $556.4 million, respectively. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $2.76-$2.90 from an analyst consensus of $2.65, with revenue expected around $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion. Ralliant forecasts 2026 revenue and productivity savings

Ralliant guided third-quarter EPS to $0.72-$0.78 and revenue to $570 million-$590 million, above analyst estimates of $0.68 and $556.4 million, respectively. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $2.76-$2.90 from an analyst consensus of $2.65, with revenue expected around $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion. Positive Sentiment: Cost-reduction efforts could support future margins: Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is targeting $50 million-$60 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2028, providing a potential boost to earnings and cash flow.

Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is targeting $50 million-$60 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2028, providing a potential boost to earnings and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Citigroup increased its target to $82 and initiated a “buy” rating, Truist raised its target to $82 while reaffirming “buy,” and RBC lifted its target to $73 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Benzinga analyst actions

Citigroup increased its target to $82 and initiated a “buy” rating, Truist raised its target to $82 while reaffirming “buy,” and RBC lifted its target to $73 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volatility increased: RAL experienced a temporary limit-up/limit-down trading pause during the earnings session, signaling elevated short-term volatility rather than a fundamental change in the business.

RAL experienced a temporary limit-up/limit-down trading pause during the earnings session, signaling elevated short-term volatility rather than a fundamental change in the business. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, investors may continue to focus on Ralliant’s reported profitability, integration or productivity-program execution, and the gap between the stock’s recent price and analyst targets.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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