Sei Investments Co. Buys 12,863 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,839 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Jackson Financial worth $26,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,878,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,550,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 220,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,106 shares of the company's stock worth $94,503,000 after purchasing an additional 213,131 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,446.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 193,825 shares of the company's stock worth $19,696,000 after buying an additional 181,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,812,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.40.

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Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.7%

JXN opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.65 and a 12 month high of $126.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jackson Financial's payout ratio is -58.92%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report).

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