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Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,194 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Royal Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its Royal Gold stake by 14.5% in the first quarter, adding 16,194 shares to own 127,897 shares valued at approximately $32.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 83.65% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.27, despite several recent target-price reductions.
  • Royal Gold recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share, equal to an annualized $1.90 dividend and a 0.9% yield; shares opened at $201.02, well below their 12-month high of $306.25.
  • Interested in Royal Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,897 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Royal Gold worth $32,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,733,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,163,732,000 after purchasing an additional 678,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,398,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,867,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,311,607,000 after purchasing an additional 905,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $826,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,363 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $434,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $201.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $306.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.54.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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