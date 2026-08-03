Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,934 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,447 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,562 shares of the company's stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company's stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,705,024 shares of the company's stock worth $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REG

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,718.60. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,435.14. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $80.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is 102.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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