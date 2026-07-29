Sei Investments Co. Buys 19,951 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,603 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.50% of CSW Industrials worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSW. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total transaction of $419,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,314,832. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total value of $291,596.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,787. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW stock opened at $298.87 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.45 and a 52 week high of $337.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business's revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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