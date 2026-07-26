Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,378 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,428 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 21,378 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $54,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 182.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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