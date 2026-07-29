Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,961 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,791 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Darling Ingredients worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $4,453,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,516 shares of the company's stock worth $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 277,233 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 518,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,728,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $66.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Darling Ingredients's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Zacks Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

See Also

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