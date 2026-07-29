Sei Investments Co. Buys 37,451 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Sensient Technologies worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $131.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,372.35. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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