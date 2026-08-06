Sei Investments Co. Buys 38,135 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Free Report) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,813 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Century Communities worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Century Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company's stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,831 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 16.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE CCS opened at $71.28 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $927.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley Financial cut shares of Century Communities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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