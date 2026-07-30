Sei Investments Co. Buys 38,218 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,521 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 38,218 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Terreno Realty worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $78.94.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.36. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 86.44%.The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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