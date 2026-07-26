Sei Investments Co. Buys 81,584 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,975 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 81,584 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Bloom Energy worth $49,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $267.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Down 14.5%

Shares of BE stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $351.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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