Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,690,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 173,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $62,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MUFG alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here